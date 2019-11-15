mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

DRAM Gets In The Christmas Spirit With Holiday Single "Litmas"

Chantilly Post
November 15, 2019 14:41
Litmas
DRAM

DRAM's Christmas track is a must-listen.


It's that time of year. Just a few weeks after John Legend and Kelly Clarkson dropped off their rendition of "Baby It's Cold Outside," DRAM has now come through with a new holiday single called "Litmas."

The tune is a smooth, sweet offering that could very well get mistaken as a classic and begs to be added to any given Christmas playlist. "Wishing you a very Merry Litmas this holiday season🎄" DRAM captioned the song's cover on Instagram

No word on whether DRAM will drop off more holiday singles but in the meantime, stream his new offering as you prepare for you Christmas festivities. 

Quotable Lyrics

Please proceed to ring the bells
Ring-a-ling, you do it well
Where's the gift wrap, let's go get that
And some mistletoe
Pick your favorite Christmas tree
Give that special gift to me

