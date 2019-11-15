DRAM Gets In The Christmas Spirit With Holiday Single "Litmas"

It's that time of year. Just a few weeks after John Legend and Kelly Clarkson dropped off their rendition of "Baby It's Cold Outside," DRAM has now come through with a new holiday single called "Litmas."

The tune is a smooth, sweet offering that could very well get mistaken as a classic and begs to be added to any given Christmas playlist. "Wishing you a very Merry Litmas this holiday season🎄" DRAM captioned the song's cover on Instagram.

No word on whether DRAM will drop off more holiday singles but in the meantime, stream his new offering as you prepare for you Christmas festivities.

Quotable Lyrics

Please proceed to ring the bells

Ring-a-ling, you do it well

Where's the gift wrap, let's go get that

And some mistletoe

Pick your favorite Christmas tree

Give that special gift to me