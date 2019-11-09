John Legend and Kelly Clarkson pulled in some criticism for their cover of Dean Martin's Christmas tune "Baby It's Cold Outside" but that hasn't stopped them from releasing their rendition. As we previously posted, Dean's daughter shamed the duo for changing the lyrics even though the song had problematic language surrounding women's consent.



"I think what he’s done is, he’s stealing the thunder from Frank Loesser’s song and from my dad. He should write his own song if he doesn’t like this one, but don’t change the lyrics. It’s a classic, perfect song," Deana said. The full version of the song has now arrived making the song an instant add to any holiday playlists.

The old lyrics heard Dean try everything in his power to convince a woman to stay for the night while the new lyrics hears John do everything he can to help a woman get on her way, standing by her choice.

"I really can’t stay (baby, it’s cold outside)/ I’ve got to go away (I can call you a ride)/ This evening has been (so glad that you dropped in)/ So very nice (time spent with you is paradise)/ My mother will start to worry (I’ll call a car and tell 'em to hurry)."

