Her provocative nature is something that has helped propel her career for decades, but in recent years, Madonna's antics have been a flash on social media rather than cultural moments. The Pop icon has turned heads over her puzzling online diaries about COVID-19 and she caused a stir when she flashed her behind during an interview on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Earlier this week, Madonna uploaded a series of risqué photos to Instagram showing the 63-year-old topless in fishnet stockings as she posed in—and under—a bed.



Matthew Eisman / Stringer / Getty Images

The pictures elicited quite the response and even 50 Cent weighed in to say he found it all to be amusing. It seems that Instagram cracked down on Madonna's pictures because according to the singer, they were deleted without warning. One of the photos showed her bare nipple, so she re-uploaded the images with her breast covered by a heart emoji. Then, Madonna took to her caption to blast the social media platform for forcing censorship.

"The reason they gave my management that does not handle my account was that a small portion of my nipple was exposed," said Madonna. "It is still astounding to me that we live in a culture that allows every inch of a woman’s body to be shown except a nipple. As if that is the only part of a woman’s anatomy that could be sexualized."



Ethan Miller / Staff / Getty Images

She went on to say that the nipple is what "nourishes the baby" and argued that men have been able to show theirs off without repercussions. "And what about a woman’s ass which is never censored anywhere," she said, before being thankful that she has navigated her career "through four decades of censorship…… sexism……ageism and misogyny."

She even threw in a note about Thanksgiving and the Natives. Check it out below.