When it comes to Madonna, you never know what you're going to get. The Pop icon has been stirring the pot and turning heads with her outrageous antics and social commentary for decades and at this point, it is difficult for the singer to surprise her fans. However, the 63-year-old has once again become a hot topic after she posted a photo that perplexed the public.

Madonna has never shirked away from showing off her...assets...and ecently, she visited Jimmy Kimmel Live! and laid across the table before flashing her behind to the audience.



Theo Wargo / Staff / Getty Images

This time, however, the singer stripped down for a sexy at-home photoshoot where she bared her backside in fishnets. Madonna shared several images of her topless, rolling around in bed as well as on the floor. In one image, the top half of her body was under the bed while the bottom was in clear view, spread eagle for the world to see.

The reactions to these images are just as wild as the pictures themselves and 50 Cent couldn't help but chime in.

"[Eyeball emoji] yo this is the funniest sh*t LOL [laughing emoji]," he wrote on Instagram. "That's Madonna under the bed trying to do like a virgin at 63. she shot out, if she don't get her old ass up. LMFAO [crying laughing emojis]." Check it out below.