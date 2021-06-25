It looks like MGK is taking his talents to the big screen again. According to Deadline and other outlets, MGK, whose real name is Colson Baker, has been casted in an upcoming music drama film titled Good News.

Written and directed by Tim Sutton, the Rivulet Media production will tell the story of a talented but troubled musician in the final days of his life. While the story is a work of fiction, the movie “takes its inspiration from the arcs of such contemporary artists as Mac Miller, Lil Peep, Pop Smoke and Juice Wrld,” Deadline reports.

“Colson Baker is that rare talent who is ascending at an incredible pace both in film and music,” Rivulet Media’s President Rob Paris said to Deadline. “He is exactly the kind of artist that Rivulet Media is looking to partner with and we couldn’t be more excited to support him on both fronts, especially with Tim Sutton’s powerful screenplay and vision, which are custom tailored to Colson’s formidable skills.”

It won’t be the first time Baker has portrayed a musician on-screen. The rapper played Tommy Lee in Netflix’s Mötley Crüe biopic, The Dirt, in 2019. He has also appeared in Nerve, Big Time Adolescence and thriller Bird Box.

A release date for Good News has yet to be announced, but they begin shooting July 8th in Los Angeles. We’ll keep you posted.

