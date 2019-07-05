Machine Gun Kelly Gets Deeply Personal On "Hotel Diablo"

Quick-rhyming rapper Machine Gun Kelly has faced scrutiny as of late following his highly publicized beef with Detroit's own Eminem. It's unclear who took home the title in the war of words between the two artists, but it certainly put them both back at the forefront of rap enthusiasts minds. For weeks MGK has been teasing fans with bits from his latest effort Hotel Diablo, and on Friday morning the rapper-actor has dropped off his fourth studio album featuring Naomi Wild, Lil Skies, Trippie Redd, Madison Love, Phem, YUNGBLUD, and Travis Barker.

Throughout, MGK's focus seems to be drawing in listeners with personal tales of his life struggles. Although he has developed a reputation as being a spitfire rapper, MGK doesn't rely so much on those skills here. There's a synergy of rock and rap on Hotel Diablo, but not in an annoying way that comes across too aggressive. There's an obvious Linkin Park influence on certain tracks, especially on "Hollyood Whore." Aside from getting intimate with fans, MGK also mentions the battles those close to him have faced, including his best friend Pete Davidson who was recently reportedly suicidal. Take a listen to the noir-style record and let us know what you think.

Tracklist

1. Sex Drive

2. el diablo

3. Hollywood Whore

4. Glass House ft. Naomi Wild

5. Burning Memories ft. Lil Skies

6. A Message From The Count

7. FLOOR 13

8. Roulette

9. Truck Norris Interlude

10. Death In My Pocket

11. Candy ft. Trippie Redd

12. Waste Love ft. Madison Love

13. 5:3666 ft. Phem

14. I Think I'm Okay (with YUNGBLUD & Travis Barker