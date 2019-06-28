Machine Gun Kelly was a rapper many had deemed down for the count just a couple of years ago but thanks to his beef with Eminem, he has had a bit of a career resurgence that is set to culminate in the release of his new album Hotel Diablo. MGK is one of those rappers who isn't afraid to blur the lines between hip-hop and rock and based on some of the teaser tracks to this project, that's exactly what he is about to do.

A couple of weeks ago, MGK revealed that his album would be coming out next Friday, July 5th and fans have been waiting anxiously for the official release. Yesterday, the rapper gave his fan base even more reasons to get excited as he unveiled his cover art on Twitter. As you can see from the post below, the art shows MGK upside down with the top part of his head hanging off like a lid.

Fans in the comments appeared to be incredibly excited by the news and once the project drops, there will certainly be a ton of dissection to see if he's dissing anyone, particularly Eminem.

Are you looking forward to this album? Let us know in the comments.