A few weeks ago, rumors circulated that Machine Gun Kelly left a Golden Globes after party with 46-year-old actress, Kate Beckinsale. She later shut down speculation that anything happened between her and MGK, who is best friends with her ex Pete Davidson, but MGK continues to build his reputation as an after party menace. The rumor mill is spinning again because he was spotted cozying up with Noah Cyrus at the Sony Music Entertainment 2020 Post-Grammy Reception on Sunday night (Jan. 26).

Photos show the two recording artists posing with their arms wrapped around one another in a way that is usually reserved for couples. In one picture, Miley Cyrus' little sis affectionately lays her head on MGK's shoulder. This marks the first time that Kelly and Noah have been seen getting this close, so we don't have enough evidence to confirm whether they are dating or not. However, we'll probably receive confirmation in the near future.

Cyrus previously dated Lil Xan, but since breaking up in 2018, both of them have expressed regrets about their relationship. Cyrus claimed that it was a "mistake" and Lil Xan revealed that Columbia Records had orchestrated the whole thing for attention. On the other hand, MGK's celebrity dating history includes Amber Rose, Halsey and Chantal Jeffries.