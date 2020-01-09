Kate Beckinsale dated Pete Davidson for a short little while and the duo embraced each publicly a few times over before ending things completely. While some may assume their 20-year age gap may have been the reason for the end, no one can confirm for sure. So when Kate and Pete's best friend Machine Gun Kelly were recently spotted out at the same location just a few days back, the farfetched rumours started circling that maybe they had a thing.



Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Kate recently uploaded a couple of videos to her Instagram feed of her cat Willow being treated to Cat Wine (?) and a follower of hers dropped off a comment about her possible coupling that she quickly reacted to. "Machine gun Kelly Really? I’m out!!! You are now infected," the user wrote to which the Click actress responded. "Why don’t you worry about things that are actually happening and donate to the Australian wild fires rather than waste your time on things that are not happening and never were and also please get a f–king life."

Another user suggested that Kate needs a man, and the actress clearly had time since she followed up with: "Maybe you do since it’s so much on your mind xx."