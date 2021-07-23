Hip-Hop legends Lupe Fiasco and Royce Da 5'9" have treated fans to hours of laughs, freestyles, and commentary since they launched their joint podcast last fall. The podcast's future has been in question recently as tension between the partners have increased. However, diss tracks posted by both rappers against each other have put the nail in the coffin, as Lupe Fiasco announced that the podcast would end abruptly this week due to creative differences and tension between the artists.

"I think we just reached a state now where that's kind of like an untenable relationship," Lupe Fiasco said in the live about his podcast partner. He also describes how "his heart wasn't in" the podcast from the jump, and the breakdown of their relationship broke the camel's back. "This is something that has been building up for a little bit," Lupe continues, though notes that their final episode is one of their best and it's "nice to go out on top." Lupe has no plans in doing a solo podcast in the future.

Still, the Chicago rapper expresses the fun he had and wishes no ill will on his partner. "It was great. I hope you loved it... overall it was a great experience."

Fans took note of beef yesterday, when the rappers both released tracks dissing each other. Royce Da 5'9" released the track "Silence of the Lambda" and attacked Fiasco: 'You forgot the dude who was about the chi who was locked inside/ Without him you'd be dead, probably dread standing beside you." Just two hours later, his podcast partner responded with "Steve Jobs SLR 3 1/2", talking down on Royce Da 5'9" and speaking on their relationship:

"And all your hyper-technical hypotheticals

In life I never met with you, from a distance I accepted you

From the podcast, I’ve been kind of skeptical

This ain’t our first clash, this is just one of the several"

Suffice it to say, it's a sad day for fans of the podcast.

Check out Lupe's live here.