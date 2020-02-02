mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Luke James Debuts "to feel love/d" Sophomore Album

Milca P.
February 01, 2020 22:28
to feel love/d
Luke James

Luke James shares a new project.


Luke James has returned to share his sophomore album in the form of his highly-anticipated to feel love/d effort.

Clocking in at nine tracks, the Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter recruits appearances from additional names such as Big K.R.I.T., Ro James, samoht, Kirk Franklin, and BJ The Chicago Kid. It's a formidable entry from the crooner whose ties in soul and R&B stretch further than wax as the hyphenate is well-known for flexing his chops in musical settings onscreen.  

Next up, James will continue his run on the road in support of the album. So far, he's wrapped in Philly, DC, and New York. On February 7th, he'll touch down in Atlanta to continue the trek.

LUKE JAMES ‘TO FEEL LOVE/D TOUR DATES:

Wed, 1/29/20 – Voltage [Philadelphia, PA] – SOLD OUT

Thurs, 1/30/20 – Union Stage [Washington, D.C.] – SOLD OUT

Sat, 2/1/20 – Cutting Room [New York, NY] – SOLD OUT

Fri, 2/7/20 – Vinyl [Atlanta, GA] – SOLD OUT

Wed, 2/12/20 – House of Blues [New Orleans, LA]

Fri, 2/14/20 – The Promontory [Chicago, IL]

Sat, 2/15/20 – Brick and Mortar [San Francisco, CA]

Sun, 2/16/20 – Troubadour [Los Angeles, CA]

Luke James Mixtapes new music new song new album rnb r&b
