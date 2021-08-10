It's shaping up to a full house for Ludacris now that his wife has given birth. The rapper has been busy with his film and Rap careers, as well as holding down his duties as a husband and father of three, but now he's added another Bridges to the mix. The Atlanta icon and his wife, Eudoxie, have expanded their brood and shared on Monday (August 9) that they have welcomed their latest addition to the family: a baby girl.

The proud parents took to Instagram to share the first photos of their little one. Ludacris posted a photo of Eudoxie holding their newborn while joking about having a house filled with ladies. "The Movie 'Girls, Girls, Girls, Girls' starring Chris Bridges coming soon.. [crying laughing emojis]"



Paras Griffin / Stringer / Getty Images

Then, he revealed that she was born about two weeks ago. "Chance Oyali Bridges Born 7:57am 7/28/21." Eudoxie joined in on the celebration over on her Instagram page and added, "Our Chance Oyali Bridges came 2 weeks early and we are blessed to have another beautiful angel named after my late grandmother. [red heart emoji][praying hands emoji] 7/28/2021."

Baby Chance is Luda and Eudoxie's second child together, as they are parents to six-year-old Cadence. He has two other daughters from previous relationships: 20-year-old Karma and seven-year-old Cai. Check out Ludacris and Eudoxie's posts below.