- RelationshipsLudacris & Eudoxie Bridges Welcome Another Baby Girl & Share Newborn's NameThe rapper joked about having four daughters.By Erika Marie
- GramLudacris & Eudoxie Announce They Are Expecting A 2nd ChildLudacris and Eudoxie revealed new pregnancy photos on Eudoxie's birthday, Friday.By Cole Blake
- RelationshipsLudacris Celebrates His Wife Eudoxie With Romantic Anniversary PostLudacris, hip-hop's hopeless romantic. By Mitch Findlay
- RelationshipsEudoxie Explains Staying With Ludacris After He Had Baby With Another WomanShe said it was the right decision.By Erika Marie
- EntertainmentLudacris' Wife Eudoxie Shares Heartfelt Photos On Daughter's Third BirthdayLudacris and Eudoxie celebrate their daughter Cadence's third birthday.By Alex Zidel
- MusicLudacris' Wife Eudoxie Reveals She Suffered A MiscarriageEudoxie is eternally grateful for the good elements in her life.By Devin Ch
- NewsLudacris & Eudoxie Welcome First Child TogetherLudacris & Eudoxie welcome their first child together, a baby girl.By Kevin Goddard
- NewsLudacris Is Expecting A Child, Says "Ludaversal" Will Be Out March 31stLudacris had two big announcements on Instagram today.By Angus Walker
- NewsLudacris Gets Engaged To Longtime Girlfriend Eudoxie Agnan [Update: They're Married]It was a #MileHighProposal for Ludacris on Friday.By Kevin Goddard
- NewsLudacris Fathers A New Child With Another Woman [Update: Luda Extorted For Car]Ludacris has fathered another child with Tamika Fuller. By Mike De Leon
- NewsLudacris Was Attacked At An Atlanta Nightclub (Footage)Last night at a club in Atlanta, Ludacris was attacked by a man with a bottle. By Rose Lilah