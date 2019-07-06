Rapper Ludacris and his wife Eudoxie have been together for a decade, and while they are often described as "#CoupleGoals," their relationship has had its share of unique challenges. Back in 2014, it was announced that Ludacris fathered a child with his longtime friend, a woman named Tamika Fuller. Fuller gave birth to their daughter, Cai Bella, in late 2013 and in December 2014, Eudoxie and Luda married on the same day they became engaged.

Their relationship was wrought with controversy as both the rapper and his Gabonese model wife were criticized in the press and on social media. Luda and Fuller's court battle over custody of their daughter was highly publicized as scathing words were exchanged in court. In 2015, the rapper was awarded primary custody and since that time his blended, blissful family has continued to grow.



David Becker/Getty Images

Recently, Eudoxie sat down with singers LeToya Luckett-Walker and Keri Hilson for If Not For My Girls, a series presented by Essence and Coca-Cola. A clip of Eudoxie was shared on social media where she says, "If not for my girls, I would be in relationships and places that no longer serve me. If not for you two specifically, I would still have been in really toxic relationships. Both of you in your own ways have helped me have that birds-eye view of the reality because love can be blinding."

A commenter wrote, "Nobody told Eudoxie to leave after Luda had the side baby? Serious question." Mrs. Bridges replied, "Many people did tell me but I listened to my heart and it's the best decision I've ever made."