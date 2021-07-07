Months prior to the release of F9, the film's director Justin Lin and lead female actress Michelle Rodriguez entertained the mind-boggling idea of a crossover between their unstoppable Fast & Furious franchise with the Chris Pratt-led Jurassic World franchise. According to them, nothing was off the table, and their excitement about how a theoretical crossover could actually work has inadvertently led to fans speculating that viewers may actually get one in the coming years.

In a recent interview for Jimmy Kimmel Live!, F9 star and legendary rapper Ludacris talks to Wanda Sykes about the rumor, and he offers his candid and hilarious take on the idea of a crossover between Fast & Furious and Jurassic World.



Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

"That's the most ridiculous thing I’ve ever heard in my entire life," Ludacris said around the 9:30 mark in the video up top. “I’m just going to be honest with you. Look, they surprised me in this franchise with a lot of things of how we continue to top ourselves. But nowhere in my right mind do I see Jurassic World and Fast & Furious coming together. Maybe they gotta convince me but I just don’t see it. That’s ludicrous. Pun intended, for sure."

Ludacris makes an extremely valid point regarding the future of the Fast franchise, but given the success of F9 and Vin Deisel's reported desire to make a Fast & Furious musical, we'll all just have to wait and see if the far-fetched theory comes to fruition.

Check out Luda's full interview on Jimmy Kimmel Live! below. The conversation about the potential Fast & Furious and Jurassic World crossover begins around the 9:33-mark.

[via]