It's a good week to be an R&B fan. On our weekly playlist update for March 13th, we've got a list of songs from talented male and female artists alike, kicking off with a contribution from Lucky Daye's highly anticipated Candydrip – "Used To Be."

"'Cause I used to be yours / I used to be yours, oh / Wish I would've known / That love would let us go / 'Cause I used to be yours," the 36-year-old reflects on the chorus.

Next up, we have an old favourite from Jeremih that's finally made its way onto DSPs, "All The Time" featuring Lil Wayne and Natasha Mosley, which finds the three recording artists dropping off lyrics about their bedroom fantasies.

Mariah the Scientist is a definite standout this week. Her song "Church," which appears on her Buckles Laboratories Presents: The Intermission EP showcases the 24-year-old Atlanta native's beautiful voice, and is sure to make you become a fan (if you're not one already, that is).

On the more upbeat side of things is another Candydrip track called "Feels Like," followed by Megan Thee Stallion and Dua Lipa's collaboration on "Sweetest Pie," which came along with a super hot – and controversial – music video.

Finally, Greentea Peng's "Your Mind" and Oliver Sim of The XX fame's "Romance With A Memory" complete our latest update – check it out below, and, if you missed it yesterday, catch our Fire Emoji playlist update here.