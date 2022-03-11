Mariah The Scientist Releases New EP, "Buckles Laboratories Presents: The Intermission"

As she continues to gain favor in the music world, Atlanta-born singer Mariah The Scientist has returned with the new four-song EP, Buckles Laboratories Presents: The Intermission.

The project runs just over ten minutes and shows off Mariah's gorgeous voice as she rises the R&B ranks. Recently forming a strong friendship with Young Thug and the YSL team, Mariah has been spotted around the Atlanta-based crew for the last few months, sparking relationship rumors with Thugger after getting "married" to him in a music video. While the stunt definitely got people talking, it served to bring more eyes to Mariah's art, which is getting stronger and stronger as she develops her talent.

Offering a taste of what's to come, Mariah The Scientist's new EP is a smooth listen for this weekend. Check it out below and let us know what you think in the comments.





Tracklist:

1. Church

2. Only Human

3. Spread Thin

4. Boys Don't Cry