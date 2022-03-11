Jeremih's Classic "Late Nights" Mixtape Finally Hits Streaming Services

It was bound to happen eventually, so it seems all our favorite blog-era mixtapes are being transitioned to proper DSPs. Today, that achievement belongs to Jeremih's fan-favorite and pretty-much-classic Late Nights mixtape. The mixtape first arrived during the peak of the hip-hop-run blog era, a simpler time and also, a not-simpler-time, when we were often treated to DJ-stamped versions of records and whole mixtapes, before later receiving what was often referred to as the "CDQ" (as in, CD-quality, yup). Jeremih's Late Nights' title track was subject to this exact fate on HNHH.

The mixtape, while pretty much flawless, would go on to inspire Jeremih's also well-received album of the same name a few years later-- when we reviewed it in 2015, we gave it a 90%, while our audience went above that with a 94%. So yeah, Jeremih was popping at this time, although he's since become more of a background figure in our current r'n'b landscape. He deserves a lot of credit for creating a trendy, post-Weeknd, sleek/modern r'n'b sound, one that is still evolving to this day.

Late Nights, if you've never listened, features a few guest appearances from the likes of Lil Wayne and Natasha Mosley on mixtape stand-out "All the Time," 1/2 of The Cool Kids' and blog-fave Sir Michael Rocks on "All Over Me," as well as 2 Chainz and Gucci Mane on "Outta Control."

Peep the full tracklist below, and stream Late Nights on your preferred DSP to your heart's content.

Tracklist

01. Intro

02. Rosa Acosta

03. All The Time feat. Lil Wayne & Natasha Mosley

04. Outta Control feat. 2 Chainz & Gucci Mane

05. Ahh Shit feat. Fabolous

06. All Over Me feat. Sir Michael Rocks

07. Go To The Mo

08. 773 Love

09. Keep It Moving feat. whoiskeithjames

10. 4 The Ladies feat. AK From Do or Die & Twista

11. Late Nights

12. Rated R

13. Feel The Bass

14. Down Easy feat. whoiskeithjames

15. Knockin’ feat. E-40

16. Letter To Fans feat. Willie Taylor