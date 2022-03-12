This week's Fire Emoji update is certified hot. To kick things off, we have a Lil Durk and Future collaboration, "Petty Too," which features lyrics that are exactly as toxic as you might imagine.

"I'm a heavy hitter, you wanna fly out your friend, you better be ready with her / Bitches cool, they never put me on blast 'cause I'm not petty with them," the Chicago rapper spits on the first verse, followed by Future's "Get mop from a prostitute, I feel her teeth, she ain't gettin' a dollar / My young ho twenty-two, she don't keep it P, I'ma f*ck her mama."

Next, Paper Route Empire's Key Glock shared "Pain Killers" from the upcoming deluxe edition of Yellow Tape 2, which sees him relentlessly riding the beat, as well as Latto and 21 Savage's "Wheelie," on which the female rapper unapologetically talks her shit, and the Savage Mode hitmaker continues his streak of delivering incredible features.

Takeoff and Rich The Kid was another duo that we saw drop off some heat this weekend. "Crypto" is the name of their two-minute and 41-second long track, which received an accompanying music video directed by Rich Porter that shows the two recording artists going about their business, lean cups and large stacks of cash in hand.

Finally, another contribution from Durk's newly released 7220 record, "No Interviews," although this one is a solo effort.

Check out our full Fire Emoji playlist below, and let us know what New Music Friday releases you've been loving in the comments.