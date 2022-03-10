Lucky Daye's New Album "Candydrip" Is Here

It's been roughly three years since the release of Lucky Daye's debut album, Painted, which propelled him as one of the leading figures in R&B right now. The project six Grammy nominations since 2020 including two nods at this year's award show. However, the wait is finally over for a new project as he delivered Candydrip at the wee hours of Thursday morning. The 17-song project boasts appearances from Lil Durk, who appears on the previously released single, "NWA," Chiiild, and Smino.

"Candydrip focuses mostly on flavors,” he said. “And the idea of flavors versus Painted, which was about colors. These are a bunch of different flavors of songs, giving you ear candy in different ways.”

Check out the latest project from Lucky Daye below and sound off with your thoughts in the comments.