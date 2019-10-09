The 2019 BET Hip-Hop Awards aired last night and there was plenty to talk about after the show. From DaBaby and Rapsody's stand-out performances to the celebration of the iconic Lil' Kim, a lot was going on. One thing that the producers of the show wanted to get through your brain though was that star rapper Megan Thee Stallion was present for the festivities. Along with her two wins, the Houston Hottie was prominently featured on camera. Like Taylor Swift at any other award show, Young Tina Snow was seated front and center, clapping for her peers and showing off her stunned reactions to performances and announcements. When she ended up winning the award for Best Mixtape though, one woman in the crowd did not seem too pleased.



Bennett Raglin/Getty Images

Spice from Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta was seen in the crowd apparently rolling her eyes after Megan Thee Stallion was announced as the winner of the prize. The moment was picked up by cameras and had fans talking on social media. The backlash was enough for the Jamaican singer to clear her name, explaining on Twitter that she was actually ecstatic that the Hot Girl took home the hardware.

"First of all, I LOVE Megan I don't know who TF I rolled those eyes for but it was definitely not Megan," wrote Spice, defending herself online. She then suggested people go find her pre-show interview footage, where she allegedly states that she's most excited to see Meg perform. "Me ago find the interview on the red carpet when they asked me who I came to see and I said Megan..... smh," she added.

Did you catch the apparent shade or were you too preoccupied to care?