Sporting a nautical theme, Megan Thee Stallion took to the 2019 BET Hip Hop Awards stage to perform two of her hits. The Best Mixtape winner opened her nearly-four-minute show with her No. 1 song "Hot Girl Summer," sans Ty Dolla $ign and Nicki Minaj. She gave the audience a verse before the DJ switched things up and moved on to her DaBaby collaboration, and Fever fan favorite, "Cash Sh*t." DaBaby also has a win for the night as he took home the Best New Artist award.

This has been an enormous year for both of the artists as their careers have skyrocketed throughout 2019. DaBaby's recently released sophomore project KIRK debuted at No. 1, the second release he's made this year. Gucci Mane called on Megan for his WOPTOBER II single "Big Booty," a track that he dropped just last week.

During his acceptance speech, DaBaby was humbled by the company in the room. The rapper shared that he was aware that there were so many legends in the building and said: "I don’t take it lightly at all." Megan was surprised that Fever won Best Mixtape and during her speech gave nod to her "Hot Girl Summer" phenomenon by saying, "We drove the boat all summer and now we won an award!" Check out their pair's performance below.