Future and Lori Harvey are officially a thing. They came right out with this news this past weekend, after months of sneaking around. Lori turned 23 on Monday so Future took her and some friends on a birthday getaway. It seems she was so appreciative of Future's gesture that she could no longer keep their relationship a secret.

On Saturday, Lori shared a video of the Atlanta rapper kissing her on the cheek. This sent the Internet into a frenzy, trying to imagine the fate of this couple and determine the implications for Hot Girls and City Boys everywhere. On Monday, Future revealed to his own audience that he is boo'd up. He posted a photo of him and Lori wrapped around each other in a pool with the simple caption, "Life Is Good". Not only did this caption summarize his current outlook, it referenced his new song with Drake that arrived on Friday.

Lori's mother, Marjorie Harvey, used this same slogan while wishing her daughter a happy birthday. Given the suspicions that Lori's parents did not approve of her choice of partner, Marjorie inserting this Future reference in her IG post could be interpreted as her finally giving Lori and Future's relationship her seal of approval. "You may be 23 today..... but you will always be my baby. 😘 Don’t ever be afraid to choose your own path. Keep shining baby..... life is good," Marjorie lovingly captioned a slideshow of Lori photos.

Diddy, who is one of Lori's ex-boyfriends, also offered a subtle co-sign of the newly-announced couple.