After months of rumors, Future and Lori Harvey have finally confirmed that they are dating. Heading into this past weekend, it was unclear whether Future had planned and financed Lori's 23rd birthday trip. Similarities were noted between the extravagant vacation that Lori started showcasing on her Instagram and ones that have been enjoyed by Future's exes in the past.

This mystery was solved when Lori posted a video of Future kissing her on the cheek on Friday. This also happened to be the first time that Lori ever publicized that she's seeing the Atlanta rapper. It was then Future's turn to open up to his followers that he is taken and not afraid to admit it. He accepted this responsibility and posted a photo of him caressing Lori in a pool during their romantic getaway. He captioned the photo "Life is Good", which is both an accurate statement for him and a great way to plug his new song with Drake.

While Future and Lori appear to be happily in love, Twitter is obviously cracking jokes about them and wondering whether the two are a perfect match or bound for disaster. On the heels of Lori's blessed weekend, she was charged with two misdemeanors for her Beverly Hills hit-and-run back in October.