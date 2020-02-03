Lori Harvey and Future's relationship has been a focal point for gossip kings and queens for a minute, dating back to a few months ago when they first started sharing hints that they were spending time together. Initially, people were intrigued after noticing similar backgrounds in their social uploads, thinking that they might just be hanging out as friends. Then, the frequency of said posts intensified and dating rumors officially tipped the scale before they confirmed their relationship online. The couple flew out to Miami, Florida to party during Super Bowl Weekend, causing even more of a ruckus, and during their stay, Lori made sure to keep her followers interested with oodles of content.



David Livingston/Getty Images

Much of the model's brand has to do with showing some skin. The daughter of Marjorie and Steve Harvey has been tight-lipped about her bond with Future but she showed off the interior of a private jet with her "Life Is Good" rapper boyfriend also on the flight. During their time in Miami, Harvey shared a series of sexy shots to Instagram, giving her fans a peek at what she was rocking underneath her olive jumpsuit. The model wore a white lace bra, unbuttoning her top enough for the picture to be considered a thirst trap.

Lori Harvey has seen her star grow exponentially since she ended her rumored relationship with Diddy. Now that she's with Future, fans of both celebrities can't help but try and keep up with everything she's up to. Are you supporting their bond?

