The 54th Super Bowl is taking place in Miami this weekend that will see the San Francisco 49ers play against the Kansas City Chiefs with Jennifer Lopez and Shakira performing at the half time show. The annual event is bringing people from all over to Miami and of course, we can expect some major parties going down in the city that will be attended by some a-listers.



Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Speaking of, Future and his girlfriend Lori Harvey showcased on Instagram that they're both headed down to The Sunshine State for the big weekend. Lori posted a photo of her on a private jet along with a video of a snack tray and sign that reads "Life Is Good" which means Future is close by. The "Jumpin On A Jet" rapper added even more updates to his Instagram story, showcasing him pulling up on the tarmac and getting acquainted with his private jet before take off.

Taking place this weekend is Fanatics Super Bowl pre-party that will have performances by Post Malone and The Migos. Other pre-Super Bowl festivities will include performances by DJ Khaled, Post Malone, Cardi B, Lizzo, Lady Gaga, Diddy.