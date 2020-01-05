2019 was quite the scandalous year for both Lori Harvey and Jordyn Woods, and it looks like they've taken to bonding over it. Both ladies dealt with their fair share of drama last year: Jordyn was accused of hooking up with Khloe Kardashian's baby daddy Tristan Thompson despite Jordyn's close affiliation with the famous family at the time, and Lori was criticized for dating Diddy, the father of her ex-boyfriend Justin Combs shortly after they broke up, before moving on to her current boo, Future. All things considered, it makes sense that Jordyn and Lori are leaning on each other. Their friendship became known to the public after Lori was spotted celebrating Jordyn's birthday with her in September, and it looks like its going strong. On Saturday, Jordyn posted a video of Lori filming their reflections in a bathroom mirror as Jordyn washes her hands, and the caption will make you realize just how alike these two are.

"But forrealll why did we do the same head turn 😂😂😂♥️," Jordyn captioned the post, referring to the identical movement they make at the exact same moment in the video. Their gestures aren't the only thing that prove to be similar about these two. Whether it's the lighting, the filter, their matching slicked back ponytails, or the fact that they're both so damn beautiful, Lori and Jordyn could honestly be twins in this video. Actress Mirtha Michelle seems to agree, as she commented saying, "You girls look like twins."

Jordyn also posted a photo of her and Lori walking down the street together, the two of them flashing the same bright smile. Jordyn captioned the photo "smileeee bihhh 😁," and pop star Normani even gave the post some love with her comment, "cuties 😍😍."