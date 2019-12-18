Megan Thee Stallion and Normani are two of the most beloved artists of the year, so hearing that they have a collaboration coming out will surely blow many people's minds. Even more exciting, the song, titled "Diamonds", will serve as the lead single for the Birds Of Prey: And The Fantabulous Emancipation Of One Harley Quinn soundtrack. The DC Extended Universe film, which is produced by and stars Margot Robbie, is set to release in February, but it seems like we'll be getting a taste of the soundtrack much sooner.

This morning, Megan Thee Stallion shared four stills from the music video for "Diamonds" and it looks epic. In one shot Meg brandishes a weapon and in another, she drives a car with Normani in the passenger seat. Based on these images, we could speculate that the video's narrative will be centered on them being an ass-kicking duo, which sounds incredibly promising.

While Meg only gave the hint "#BirdsOfPrey" when sharing the shots, one of the "Diamonds" songwriters, Kameron Glasper, detailed in an Instagram story that he wrote it along with Talya Parx. Considering that Parx's pen is responsible for Normani's "Love Lies" and Ariana Grande's "thank u, next", we could expect big things from "Diamonds". Glasper gave the warning that they're "snatching wigs all 2020 brace yourself."