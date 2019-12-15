Birds of Prey and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn has been named IMDB's most anticipated film of 2020, beating out all the Marvel films. The movie will give Margot Robbie another chance at playing Harley Quinn, the love interest of The Joker. She played Quinn in Suicide Squad, which was a box office success but was widely panned by critics and moviegoers. A new teaser for the film was shown at The Gamer Awards 2019, and the more we see of the film, the more excited we get for its release.

The new teaser trailer features Harley Quinn teaching the other ladies what gets a guy's attention. Violence and mayhem seem to be her answer. In fact, Margot Robbie as Quinn is pretty much the only thing needed to get a guy's attention. There are a plethora of new scenes in the trailer, although many of them flash by so fast that you cannot make out what is happening. According to UPROXX, here is the official synopsis for the film:

You ever hear the one about the cop, the songbird, the psycho, and the mafia princess? Birds of Prey (And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) is a twisted tale told by Harley herself, as only Harley can tell it. When Gotham’s most nefariously narcissistic villain, Roman Sionis, and his zealous right-hand, Zsasz, put a target on a young girl named Cass, the city is turned upside down looking for her. Harley, Huntress, Black Canary, and Renee Montoya’s paths collide, and the unlikely foursome have no choice but to team up to take Roman down.

Peep the new trailer below.