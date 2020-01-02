Jordyn Woods rang in the new year the best way she knows how, and looked like she had a blast. Jordyn appears to have celebrated 2020 middle school style by throwing a full-on pajama party. But this was not your average pajama party, oh no. Jordyn's cozy soiree was still as lit as is required when welcoming the arrival of a new decade, and she did not shy away from bussing it down.

In a video posted by The Shade Room taken from one of Jordyn's friends Instagram stories with the caption, "The hostess with the mostest 😻," Jordyn can be seen showing off her twerk skills at the gathering, sporting some plaid, flannel PJ pants paired with a tight, backless corset. The outfit is peculiar choice as the purposes of the pieces seem to contradict each another, but who's complaining. Jordyn's friends cheer her on in the background while she shakes her ass, keeping a tight grasp on a bottle of liquor. Many joined in on gassing Jordyn up by commenting on the post. One user even wrote, "Yep Meg the stallion rubbing off which is good!!" referring to Jordyn's budding friendship with the Houston Hottie and world famous twerk master. Another user got a little out of pocket, commenting, "That’s how she ended up on tristian lap the first time 🤷🏽‍♀️." This claim is of course in reference to the rumours that Jordyn hooked up with Tristan Thompson, the boyfriend of Jordyn's ex-best-friend Kylie Jenner's sister, Khloe Kardashian, at the time. Jordyn has vehemently denied the rumours that they slept together, but did admit that there was an intimate moment between them.