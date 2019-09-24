Jordyn Woods has been on her birthday behavior for weeks now, but on Monday, the young celebrity officially turned 22-years-old. Jordyn seems to have conquered 2019 and turned a scandal into an opportunity and has capitalized off of her negative exposure. She's secured business deals, endorsements, hosting gigs, and even booked multiple television appearances. She may have been dumped by one famous family after the Tristan Thompson-Khloé Kardashian scandal, but another, her longtime friends The Smiths, made sure she always felt welcomed with open arms.

Will, Jada, Trey, Jaden, and Willow have supported Jordyn throughout 2019, and the youngest two of that bunch were there for her birthday celebrations. There were multiple people sharing images and clips of Jordyn's luxurious weekend festivities, including Lori Harvey who made sure to capture Jordyn shaking it fast for the camera.

"Birthdays have always been very emotional for me. It’s a time to reflect on your year and your life thus far," Jordyn wrote on Instagram. "I appreciate every moment. The ups and the downs. In your downs you can really figure out who’s supposed to be there when you’re up. Thank you for all of the birthday wishes🖤 this is just the beginning."

The group of friends turned up to Drake's "Ratchet Happy Birthday" and it looked like a fun time had by all. Over on Lori's Instagram Story, she shared a couple of images of Watermelon Ciroc bottles, a possible nod to her rumored romance with Sean "Diddy" Combs. It looked like it was a fun time had by all as they enjoyed an ocean view and sipped on cocktails from the balcony of a luxury pad. Check out a few images and videos below.