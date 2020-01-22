The war of words between Lord Jamar and Eminem continues. Jamar has been heavily criticized for his thoughts on Eminem being dubbed one of the greatest rappers of all time. In Jamar's defense, he has articulated his thoughts fairly well in the past but it's the sentiment of his comments that have resonated.

Last week, Eminem came through with his latest album, Music To Be Murdered By which, like his last few releases in the past few years, included responses to all of his critics. Lord Jamar found himself targetted once again due to his Vlad TV interviews. "If it was anyone's house G Rap and Rakim would be havin' you mop floors / Run-DMC would be havin' you cleanin' sinks / Yeah, your group was off the chain, but you were the weakest link, he raps on "I Will."

Lord Jamar has since responded in a recent interview where he continued to explain his thoughts. At this point, Lord Jamar expressed that he's tired of speaking on Eminem. Although he states Eminem is a good rapper, it's just not his cup of tea. "To the people who'd like to control and dominate the narrative of hip-hop -- it's considered hate to them. To me, it's self-preservation of my culture," he said.

"He's a good rapper but he's not my cup of tea," he explained. "I'm just saying if black people, [who] are the creators of hip-hop, don't crown you the GOAT, you not the GOAT. That's it. If it sounds hateful to you, that's your fuckin' interpretation. But I'm tellin' you, that's my only thing."

After being asked if it is a race-based argument, he responded, "They only callin' him the GOAT because he's white... He brought pride to white people in hip-hop because before that, white people were looked at as super corny."

As he continued to break down the argument, he said that sales don't necessarily mean he's the greatest because of who the main demographic is.