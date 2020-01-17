At the wee hours of the morning, Eminem swung in with a brand new album titled, Music To Be Murdered By. The project came at a surprise with no forewarning but as expected, the middle-aged rapper took to wax to air out his grievances. Among his targets was Lord Jamar who's been having back and forths with Eminem indirectly over the years.

On "I Will," Eminem takes direct aim at Lord Jamar once again. Em's previously done this on his album Kamikaze while Lord Jamar has continued to egg on the Detroit native during Vlad TV interviews.

I'm more than you bargained for and I am far more worse than a fourty-some bar Lord Jamar verse / Nothing means more than respect, so when I curse / You could say I swore to protect / My image I have zero time or regard for/ I never was, been claiming rap when it's not yours/ If it was anyone's house G Rap and Rakim would be havin' you mop floors / Run-DMC would be havin' you cleanin' sinks / Yeah, your group was off the chain, but you were the weakest link

This is clearly in reference to Jamar's claim that Em is a guest in the house of hip-hop. Clearly, it's been weighing on Eminem's mind for a hot minute. Will 2020 be the year they put their differences aside? Probably not.