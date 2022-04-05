Muni Long took over the world this year with her single "Hrs. and Hrs." going viral on Tik Tok. Not only did the track do numbers, it also got her an abundance of recognition. The 33-year-old was given the opportunity to perform on The Tonight Show, and has recently signed a record deal with Def Jam.

Another honor received by the songstress was her invite to the 64th Annual Grammys that took place on April 3 in Las Vegas.

The star arrived in a long, red dress and was more than camera ready. Davis Chris, a Grammy voting member, Billboard charting artist and writer, posted a picture of Muni alongside producer, London On Da Track. It wasn't enough to just post it, Davis decided to share it to his Instagram story and write, "we might have @londonondatrack wit @munilong soon! stay tuned!!!!!!!"

Bennett Raglin/Getty Images

Well, apparently he's a psychic because London re-shared the to post to his story and said, "All ready done." Davis posted the image for a second time on his story and stated, "Get ready" followed by several snake emojis.

While Muni hasn't confirmed or denied this, it seems that we should still be expecting a drop from the two soon.

It wouldn't be surprising if this duo produced a hit. Muni Long's recent success at virality paired with London On Da Track's impeccable beat making skills could make them unstoppable.

How do you feel about this partnership?

Screenshot via London On Da Track Instagram Story