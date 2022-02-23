Muni Long's TV debut won't soon be forgotten. Earlier this week, the 33-year-old appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, where she performed her hit single "Hrs and Hrs" from her Public Displays of Affection EP in a manner that can only be described as incredible.

Dressed in a glamorous golden mermaid-style gown and flocked by stylishly accessorized backup singers, the award-winning songwriter belted out the tune with sheer confidence, her gold eyeshadow the only thing sparkling brighter than her stage presence.

JOCE/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images

"Yours, mine, ours / I could do this for hours / Sit and talk to you for hours / I wanna give you your flowers," the Florida native's sultry lyrics read. "And some champagne chalice / Order shrimp and lobster towers / But it's me that gets devoured / Ooh, when you do what you do, I'm empowered," she continues, listing off some of the finer things in life, and what she admires about her lover.

Upon watching the video, more people have found themselves joining Muni's fanbase. "The way I'm instantly a stan," one YouTube user wrote in the comments. "Her music is dope af, she can write her ass off, she's beautiful, representing the chocolate women, AND can SANGGGG. There's no reason to not stan. She's it."





"BEAUTIFUL! Shidddddd like can we get into the whole setup?! The band lighting, background singers, cameraman for capturing the perfect angle," someone else chimed in. "This is what I call a production... 10s across the board."

Before she found success with "Hrs and Hrs," Muni Long spent many years writing hits for the likes of Rihanna, Mariah Carey, Madonna, Chris Brown, and Selena Gomez, but eventually felt inspired to head out on a journey of her own into the industry.

Check out Muni Long's TV debut on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon below.