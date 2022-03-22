She has spent a decade helping some of our favorite artists carve out some of the biggest hits and now it's Muni Long's time in the spotlight. After dedicating her career to working with hitmakers like Rihanna, Mariah Carey, Madonna, Chris Brown, Ariana Grande, Mary J. Blige, Kelly Clarkson, and Selena Gomez, Long has experienced a shift in her journey after her single, "Hrs & Hrs," became a viral hit. It seemed as if we could scroll through any social media timeline without hearing a clip of the fan-favorite track, and today (March 22), Muni Long is sharing yet another moment to celebrate.

Def Jam Recordings has shared that the singer has partnered with them through her Supergiant Records label. “It has been a lifelong goal of mine to be able to bring my gifts to the world. This alignment with [Def Jam chairman & CEO Tunji Balogun] and Def Jam for a global takeover is a literal dream come true,” said Long.

“Supergiant Records started as an idea between myself and my husband Raysean in 2019 and over the course of the next two years we would invest, hire, strategize and create," she added. "As our team grew, so did our success, and as a result of hours and hours of hard work and intense focus, this year we reaped a bountiful harvest. Many, many thanks to my partners, Rashad Tyler, Raysean Hairston, Chris Anokute and all those who contributed to this historic moment. We look forward to an incredible journey with Tunji and the Def Jam family.”

Balogun added:

“Muni represents everything a Def Jam artist should be: bold, independent, authentic, creative, visionary, and one of a kind” said Tunji Balogun. “I have followed her artistry and journey very closely, from her time as a writer for some of the biggest artists in the world, to the incredible run of success she is now so deservedly enjoying. Muni sets the new standard for where we want to go as a label. I’m thrilled to join with her and her world-class team in this exciting partnership. With all the amazing work done by Priscilla and Raysean, Chris, Rashad and the Supergiant team, along with J.R. McKee and his MPR team – combined with the resources and passion of the Def Jam family - the sky’s the limit.”

With a No. 1 hit under her belt, we look forward to seeing what Supergiant and Def Jam cook up in the years to come. Congrats to Muni Long! Revisit "Hrs & Hrs" below.