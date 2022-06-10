mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Logic Updates "Breath Control" With An Addition From Wiz Khalifa

Erika Marie
June 10, 2022 01:15
263 Views
70
1
YouTubeYouTube
YouTube

Breath Control
Logic Feat. Wiz Khalifa

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
very hottttt
96% (6)
Rate
5 VERY HOTTTTT
1 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Logic released a version of this months ago where he boasted that he fired off his verse in one take.


It isn't quite officially summer but these rising temperatures will have you thinking otherwise. As the weather heats up, music fans are getting themselves ready for the season of mid-year festivals and tours, and next month, Logic is embarking on his journey as he hops from one stage to another. This time around, the Maryland native will be joined by Wiz Khalifa for their joint headlining tour that will feature several guests including 24kGoln, DJ Drama, and Rubi Rose.

On Friday (June 10), exactly one week before the arrival of Logic's anticipated album Vinyl Days, he shares an updated version of his previously released track, "Breath Control." Logic first dropped this track months ago, but he's decided to add Wiz Khalifa to the mix just to spice things up. The "Black and Yellow" icon jumped on the track and did what he does best, and this beat was poised for Wiz's smooth delivery.

Stream the latest version of "Breath Control" and share your thoughts. 

Logic Wiz Khalifa Vinyl Days
1 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Logic Updates "Breath Control" With An Addition From Wiz Khalifa
70
1
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject