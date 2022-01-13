Vinyl Days
- MusicLogic Net Worth 2024: Updated Wealth Of The RapperExplore Logic's rise from early career to mainstream success, delve into his books and Twitch stardom, and learn about his impressive net worth of $14 million.By Jake Skudder
- SportsLogic Links Up With Aaron Judge & Throws Out First Pitch At Yankees-Rays GameLogic and Aaron Judge were spotted chatting ahead of the Yankees' latest game against the Rays.By Cole Blake
- MusicLogic Says He Made "Vinyl Days" In 12 Days To Get Out Of Def Jam ContractLogic says that he made "Vinyl Days" in just under two weeks to become independent.By Cole Blake
- MusicLogic Shares Documentary Detailing Making Of "Vinyl Days" & Final Days With Def JamLogic has shared a documentary for his latest album, "Vinyl Days," taking fans behind the scenes of his work on the new project.By Cole Blake
- MusicLogic Talks Online Hate, Says Internet Was "A Much More Nicer Place" A Decade AgoHe believes it's alright to have an opinion about music, but telling someone "they hope your family dies" is a bit of a stretch.By Erika Marie
- MusicLogic Discusses His Collaborations On "Vinyl Days" & Buying A Charizard Card For $180kLogic says he's gotten more comfortable reaching out to other artists since retiring.By Cole Blake
- NewsLogic & Action Bronson Are Relentless On "In My Lifetime"Logic also worked with friends like The Game, DJ Premier, RZA, and Wiz Khalifa on his return from retirement.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureKevin Gates' "Khaza" & Logic's "Vinyl Days" First Week Sales Projections Are Neck & NeckBoth projects have the potential to debut in the top 10 on Billboard's chart.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicLogic Denies Dissing Reason On "Vinyl Days"Logic responds to rumors that he dissed Reason on "Vinyl Days." By Aron A.
- NewsLogic Updates "Breath Control" With An Addition From Wiz KhalifaLogic released a version of this months ago where he boasted that he fired off his verse in one take.By Erika Marie
- MusicLogic Reveals 30-Song Tracklist For New Album "Vinyl Days"The Maryland rapper has features from the RZA, Wiz Khalifa, The Game, and many more on the new album.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- NewsLogic Continues "Vinyl Days" Rollout With "Bleed It" SingleThis one pays homage to the iconic sounds of the Beastie Boys.By Erika Marie
- NewsLogic Taps Like, Blu & Exile For "Orville"Logic is keeping up with those weekly releases until the arrival of "Vinyl Days."By Erika Marie
- NewsLogic Delivers "Vinyl Days" Single Ft. DJ PremierThe song is the title track from Logic's forthcoming album that arrives next month. By Erika Marie
- MusicLogic Announces Release Date For "Vinyl Days," Shares Cover ArtLogic's new album will be released next month, ahead of his upcoming tour with Wiz Khalifa.By Cole Blake
- NewsLogic Calls On Russ To Round Out "Therapy Music"Logic's "Vinyl Days" is slated for arrival next month, so he continues his steady rollout.By Erika Marie
- NewsLogic Shares New Single "Decades"The single comes ahead of Logic's "Vinyl Days" album that is slated for release in June.By Erika Marie
- MusicLogic Warns Def Jam Not To "F*ck Up My Release" In Video ComplaintAs he prepares for the release of his next album "Vinyl Days," Logic has a bone to pick with his label when it comes to two singles he has on the horizon.By Erika Marie
- NewsLogic Delivers Visual To New Single "Breath Control"The rapper shared that the track was completed in one take.By Erika Marie
- MusicLogic Announces "Vinyl Days" Album By Rapping On Jay-Z's MicrophoneIt looks as if the rapper is inspired by nostalgia as he shares previews of his new album.By Erika Marie