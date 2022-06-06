Logic fans are gearing up for the release of his new album Vinyl Days with a lot of excitement. Not only has the Maryland native dropped a few well-received singles for the project, but he just revealed the entire tracklist to fans this morning. The album will be 30 tracks long, 23 if you exclude skits.

Logic performs onstage during day 2 of the Firefly Music Festival on June 19, 2015 in Dover, Delaware - Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images

This will easily be Logic's longest studio release so far, and he made sure to fill that time with one of his most extensive feature lists in his career. Vinyl Days boasts features from Action Bronson, Langston Bristo, Curren$y, Russ, Doc D, iamJMARS, Big Lenbo, C Dot Castro, Royce Da 5'9", the RZA, Nezi Momodu, Like, Blu, Exile, AZ, DJ Premier, and The Game.





When Logic announced the album last month, he let fans know that it would have a lot of features on it. Some that were teased, like Earl Sweatshirt, didn't end up making the final cut, but the tracklist has more than enough star power to entice some of his most old-school and hardcore fans.

Logic's been keeping busy while fans wait for Vinyl Days, though, which is his first official release after he had announced his retirement with 2020's No Pressure album. He released the mixtape Bobby Tarantino III in 2021 along with a side project under the moniker Doctor Destruction and recently announced a joint summer tour with Wiz Khalifa that will be kicking off in late July.

Logic's tracklist for Vinyl Days also comes days after he seemed to admit that his panned 2019 album Confessions of A Dangerous Mind was a social experiment meant to show how a controversial album can become popular. The news had fans feeling a bit confused and skeptical, but with new teases for Vinyl Days and its release date approaching closer and closer, Logic fans are eating well soon.

Check out the tracklist below.

1. Danger

2. Tetris

3. In My Lifetime (Feat. Action Bronson)

4. Decades

5. JJ Abrahams (Skit)

6. BLACKWHITEBOY

7. Quasi

8. Bleed It

9. LaDonda

10. Aaron Judge

11. Clouds (Feat. Langston Bristol & Curren$y)

12. Michael Rap (Skit)

13. Therapy Music (Feat. Russ)

14. Tony Revolori (Skit)

15. Rogue One

16. Breath Control(Feat. Wiz Khalifa)

17. NEMS (Skit)

18. Nardwuar (Feat. Doc D)

19. KickStyle (Feat. iamJMARS, Big Lenbo & C Dot Castro)

20. EarlyBird (Skit)

21. Ten Years (Feat. Royce 5’9”)

22. Porta One (Feat. RZA)

23. NeedleDrop (Skit)

24. Introducing Nezi (Feat. Nezi Momodu)

25. Orville (Feat. Like, Blu & Exile)

26. Carnival (Feat. AZ)

27. Lena’s Insight (Skit)

28. Vinyl Days (Feat. DJ Premier)

29. I Guess I Love It (Feat. The Game)

30. Sayonara

