Logic Delivers Visual To New Single "Breath Control"

It's about that time for Logic to reportedly fulfill his obligations with Def Jam as he prepares for the release of Vinyl Days. The project is rumored to be the rapper's final album with the coveted record label and he began teasing its release just about a month ago. As Logic has denounced his retirement and re-entered the Rap game with full force, it is unclear when Vinyl Days is expected to hit streaming services.

However, we may be edging closer to hearing the record now that the Bobby Tarantino hitmaker is back with a new single: "Breath Control." The song was quietly shared on Friday (February 11) after the mayhem of releases that dropped at midnight. "Breath Control" is titled as such because Logic suggested that he recorded 1 minute 11 seconds track in once take, and he shared the visual to substantiate the claim.

Take a look at Logic's clip and let us know what you think about "Breath Control."

Quotable Lyrics

Bumping Mac Miller KIDS, Kush and OJ Wiz

Look in the mirror, I'm hoping it's his day

Give a f*ck what the kids say

Logic bringing it back to thÐµ rap sh*t, that 2 Dope Boyz, that DatPiff

Give a f*ck about a rap list