Logic Presents His "TwitchTape Vol. 1" Beat Tape For Fans To Freestyle Over

Keenan Higgins
September 11, 2020 22:04
TwitchTape Vol. 1
Logic

Although Logic seemingly retired from rap earlier this summer with the release of his final album "No Pressure," it looks like he's still tapping into his producer side after dropping off a new beat tape titled "TwitchTape Vol. 1."


Logic gave fans a tearful goodbye back in July while streaming No Pressure, his self-proclaimed final album as he officially enters retirement from rap. However, it seems like producing wasn't included in the send-off now that he's just delivered a short-yet-sweet beat tape titled TwitchTape Vol. 1.

Image: Brian Ach/Getty Images for Universal Music Group

As the album title suggests, Logic produced this batch of instrumentals entirely via the popular live streaming platform Twitch. Clocking in at just under nine-and-a-half minutes long, TwitchTape Vol. 1 is filled with classic '70s and '80s  soul samples from the golden era of R&B. Logic's reworking of Roy Ayers' "Everybody Loves the Sunshine" on the first track is immediately noticeable, and it just keeps getting better from there. Whether you're a freestyle king that's been looking for some new fire to spit over, or you just can vibe out easily to instrumentals, this tape is definitely worth a few spins. Now, if only there's a version that exists with Logic actually dropping bars over these amazing beats!

Listen to TwitchTape Vol. 1 by Logic below, and you can also download the entire thing for your own rapper delights by clicking here.

Tracklist:

00:00 - stimuclate
01:30 - groovy
03:09 - little bobby
06:24 - eat the rice
08:20 - borat

