Lloyd Banks is ready to deliver his first studio album in over ten years, The Course Of The Inevitable. With the project set to arrive this coming Friday, June 4th, Banks previously unveiled the tracklist and production credits, the latter of which can be seen here. As far as featured guest appearances, the Punchline King opted to keep the roster short, with Benny The Butcher, Roc Marci, Styles P, Sy Ari Da Kid, and Vado set to hold it down.

Now, Banks has come through to add another elite lyricist to the fold, officially updating the tracklist to include an appearance from Freddie Gibbs. He confirmed as much by way of a brief visual teaser, indicating that Gangsta Gibbs will be present and accounted for on the Cartunebeatz produced "Empathy."

Johnny Nunez/WireImage/Getty Images

As expected, the combination of Banks and Gibbs has elicited much excitement, given that both parties have been widely regarded as some of the game's most formidable lyricists. Though Banks has been largely inactive on the studio album tip, Gibbs is in the midst of an incredible run -- not only did he help bring bars to The Grammy Awards with Alfredo, but he's also steadily working on his upcoming SSS with an epic list of contributing producers. Perhaps we'll see Banks slide through with a verse to return the favor.

Check out the updated tracklist to The Course Of The Inevitable below, and look for the project to land in full on Friday, June 4th. Will you be tuning in?