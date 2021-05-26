Lloyd Banks is gearing up for the release of The Course Of The Inevitable, his first studio album in over a decade. Having previously set the stage with a few cinematic teaser trailers and the album cover, Banks has now come forward to confirm the official release date for the upcoming project, as well as the tracklist and guest appearances to be expected.

For the most part, Banks will be flying solo on COTI, with only five of the eighteen tracks including featured artists. On that front, we're looking at appearances from Roc Marci, Benny The Butcher, Styles P, Sy Ari Da Kid, and Vado. Other than that, however, the stage is largely set for the Punchline King, who will likely have much to say on his fourth studio album.

Shareif Ziyadat/FilmMagic/Getty Images

In addition to revealing the tracklist by way of an Itunes Pre-Order option, Banks also confirmed that The Course Of The Inevitable will be arriving in full on Friday, June 4th. Should you be interested in copping the pre-order, or possibly some of the merch he recently dropped in association with the big release, you can do so right here. On the merch front, you can check out the COTI gear -- including t-shirts, sweaters, and autographed posters, over at the BVNKVAULT right here.

We've also transcribed the tracklist below for your viewing pleasure. Look for COTI to arrive on June 4th, and sound off if you'll be tuning in when Banks drops next week.

1. Propane

2. Sidewalks

3. Empathy

4. Early Exit ft. Roc Marci

5. Formaldehyde ft. Benny The Butcher

6. Dead By Design

7. Food ft. Styles P

8. Crown

9. Falsified

10. Break Me Down

11. Commitment

12. Pain Pressure Paranoia

13. Stranger Things

14. Drop 5

15. Panic ft. Sy Ari Da Kid

16. Smoke and Mirrors

17. Dishonorable Discharge ft. Vado

18. C O T I