Since he first began teasing his return to the game, the steady unveiling of Lloyd Banks' first studio album, The Course Of The Inevitable, in over ten years has been an exciting development for hip-hop fans. Now, with the project having been confirmed to be arriving on Friday, June 4th -- complete with features from Benny The Butcher, Roc Marci, Styles P, Ransom, and more -- Banks has rounded things out with a complete reveal of the production credits.

"If you’ve been following the movement..you know I’ve always worked with new producers," writes Banks on Twitter. "Gotta give the young and hungry the opportunity as well!" Appropriate, as Banks' upcoming project features production from Encorenlious, Cartunebeatz, RXNNWAY, Nothin But M's, The Olympicks, Motif Alumni, Alpha Betic, Illatracks, Shadow Magnetic, Dual Output, Chase N. Cashe, Phill Jvckson, 2wo 4our, Fruition Beats, Mr. Authentic, and Tha Jerm.

Johnny Nunez/WireImage/Getty Images

Though some lamented the absence of longtime vets like Havoc and Alchemist, many appreciated Banks' willingness to connect with up-and-comers and trust his vision and instinct. It will certainly be interesting to see what kind of sound Banks opts for on COTI; based entirely on the brief glimpse we've seen thus far, we're looking at something at once raw, refined, and cinematic -- look no further than the full trailer he released, which highlights a grimy piano-driven instrumental in its closing moments.

Check back this coming Friday when Lloyd Banks returns to the fold with The Course Of The Inevitable.