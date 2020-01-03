Talk of LL Cool J releasing new music has seemingly been going on forever, or at least since he dropped his last album, Authentic, in 2013. However, as he's remained focused on his acting career, most notably his 10 year run (and counting) on NCIS: Los Angeles, LL has yet to follow up the nearly 6-year-old project with a new body of work. It looks like this is all about to change, as the rapper-turned-actor is about to turn rapper again based on an announcement he made on Twitter on Sunday. Mr. Ladies Love Cool James informed the Twitterverse that he's been busy in the studio, working closely with a particular producer who is sure to excite hip hop fans everywhere.

"I just started recording new music produced by my lil bro @QtipTheAbstract," LL wrote, followed by an array of "100" emojis. The Tribe Called Quest legend has been spending his days as of late producing music for other artists, most recently executive producing Danny Brown’s album uknowhatimsayin¿, which dropped in October of 2019. LL followed this tweet with another, adding some more crucial information:

"I’m putting this new music out on @defjam 🎯," he tweeted. Since Def Jam Records is the label that started LL Cool J's career, it's certainly good news to hear that he'll be returning to his roots for his next musical endeavour. Perhaps some of he and Dr. Dre's dozens of unreleased tracks will be included on the upcoming project.