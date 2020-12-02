With a Grammy nomination to close out the year with one of the best hip-hop albums of the year, Freddie Gibbs is entering 2021 with all eyes on him. So, if you've been watching his Instagram Story at all, you should know that there's little room for sympathy for pretty much anyone including the legends who paved the way.

LL Cool J is a familiar target on Gibbs' Instagram Story but the latest meme from the Gary, Indiana rapper finally caught the rap legend's attention. On Saturday, the rapper flamed LL Cool J for apparently wearing television make-up."Aye fam, this n**ga got on makeup," he said. "Cut it out, man. Just talk about rap shit, don't take about black shit after you did 'Accidental Racist.' You got on makeup, n***a."

Gibbs commentary went viral, again and LL Cool J caught wind of it. Though he didn't tag anyone in particular, it was pretty clear who he was talking about when he tweeted at the wee hours of the morning, "I’m doing everything in my power right now not to go in on homie," along with a slew of laughing emojis.

Gibbs later posted a screenshot of the tweet to his Instagram Story, writing, "I love U too LL." Check out Freddie Gibbs' response below.