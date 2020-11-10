People are coming after T.I. in all directions following his controversial public service announcement about beef in Atlanta.

"Atlanta is a beautiful progressive city filled with black excellence," wrote the rapper on his page. "We uplift each other & win together. Stop coming here to kill each other. That shit is played out. Handle YOUR beefs in YOUR city. Thx in advance."

Several key members of the hip-hop community, including 50 Cent and Waka Flocka, have battled Tip on his take, which coincidentally lined up with the death of King Von, who was fatally shot in Atlanta. Fiddy urged T.I. to reconsider his statement, which he did, further explaining the context behind his words. Then, Waka Flocka shared his opinion about the comment before deleting his Instagram. 600Breezy, a Chicago rapper, also sent a warning to the King of the South, using Gucci Mane to do so.

It looks like the relentless Freddie Gibbs has also jumped in this mess, reminding Tip of an incident with Floyd Mayweather, where he left his own city for some beef.

T.I. and Floyd Mayweather were involved in an altercation in Las Vegas (read: not Atlanta), which Freddie Gibbs couldn't help but remind him about.

"Tip U went to Vegas and fought Floyd Mayweather tho," wrote Gangsta Gibbs on Instagram Stories, adding a shrugging emoji and a laughing emoji.

T.I. likely wasn't expecting his post to cause so much division. It's worth noting that the original post is still up, which likely means that Tip feels strongly about delivering this message.

[via]