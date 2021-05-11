Lizzo has quickly risen as one of the most recognizable musicians in pop culture. While she has been recognized for her immense talent and genuine persona, she has been subject to abuse from social media trolls for years because of her body. Electing to maintain a positive attitude and unwavering confidence through it all regardless, she is not invincible.

In a video shared to TikTok over the weekend, the "Truth Hurts" artist admitted to feeling, "like a burden on everyone." Her usually-upbeat attitude was swapped out as she opened up about her emotional state, expressing a different type of vulnerability.



Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Sporting a black-and-white striped tee and a bare visage, Lizzo explained, "You know that part of sadness where you feel like a burden on everyone, and annoying, and nobody cares about you?"

She continued, “Can we get rid of that part? It’s like, ‘Yo, I’m already sad’. Gotta add insult to injury that I have no one to talk to about it. It’s crazy. Like, why do we feel this way? Why do we feel this way when we get sad?”

“I don’t want to feel this way anymore. I want to feel like I do have someone to talk to and people do care about me. I am loved. I’m not alone. That’s how I want to feel but I don’t feel it,” she went on to remind herself, before ending the video by saying, “OK, this is embarrassing," added Lizzo. While not specifying what triggered the minor emotional breakdown, she hinted in a follow-up clip that she was feeling much better emotionally.

“I’m feeling better. I had a really rough night and a very emotional morning just thinking about my relationships and life,” she explained. “You know how it is, it gets dark.

“I’m definitely glad I reached out in any way I could, and TikTok was one of those ways to feel perceived and seen and heard was really, really helpful,” adding that she plans to unwind with some tea and a warm bath.

