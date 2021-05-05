Like many others, Lizzo has been celebrating her birthday for what seems like weeks. The pop star has shared sneak peeks into her celebrations that have had Lizzo traveling around the globe, enjoying the sun and sand with her loved ones. She recently uploaded her unedited nude selfie before photos of her night out with SZA and Kehlani surfaced online. Later, Lizzo posted pictures and videos from her oceanfront birthday vacation and the singer took time to reflect on her growth within the past year.

"This has been the best birthday of all time. I love giving, and it’s so hard for me to receive," she wrote on Instagram.



Frazer Harrison / Staff / Getty Images

"This year I finally accepted the love people have been waiting to give back to me," Lizzo added. "I know it’s not easy, but I *implore* you to allow yourself to be loved. The whole world is waiting to give you everything you deserve—you just have to open your arms. Thank you to my friends and family and loved ones, you are all my soulmates I’m so glad to have you. The best days of your life you don’t get twice— so let’s make more!"

SZA jumped in Lizzo's comments to let her know she's loved and missed. Some have suggested that Lizzo has a mystery man based on some of the images she shared, but the singer hasn't confirmed or denied the rumors. Check out all of Lizzo's photos from her envy-worthy vacation below.