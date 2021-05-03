Lizzo has provided fans with another update regarding her attempt to slide into Chris Evans' DMs, with the announcement that the Captain America star has responded.

"Don’t drink and DM, kids…. for legal porpoises [sic] this is a joke," Lizzo first wrote in a viral Tik-Tok, in April. She went on to share a message she drunkenly sent to Evans.

After a fan asked Lizzo for any developments, she replied, "So, let’s see what your pause game is like motherf**kers" and quickly flashed the interaction on screen.



Paras Griffin / Getty Images

"Well.. they say u miss 100% of the shots you never take (and even tho I unsent it like a dork) I’m glad u know I exist now. [sic]" she wrote in the first response.

Evans replied: "Of course I do! I’m a fan! Keep up the great work!! xxx."

Things first heated up between the two when Lizzo replied to a post of Evans responding to a video of a kid dancing to Lizzo's "Juicy."

"Wow marry me," Lizzo quickly replied.

Back in 2019, the three-time Grammy Award winner discussed her opinion on being single in an interview with PEOPLE: "But even if I were in a relationship, I'm a single-minded individual, and I really like my freedom. I think there's a lot of people that need to be in relationships and need to be in love. I want it sometimes, but I don't need it."

